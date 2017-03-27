How to Secure Parts on The Inside Diameter for Mirror Image Machining
Modular XYZ Xpansion Pins for Tombstone, Grid Plate and Fixture Plate applications from Mitee-Bite feature a unique, patent-pending design that provides accurate location, repeatability and high holding forces for securing parts on the inside diameter. Designed for quick set-ups on secondary operations and ideal for mirror image machining, material coming off prep stations, water-jets or even applications outside of machining centers, Modular XYZ Xpansion Pins for Tombstone, Grid Plate and Fixture Plate applications from Mitee-Bite feature a unique, patent-pending design that provides accurate location, repeatability and high holding forces for securing parts on the inside diameter.
