How to Secure Parts on The Inside Dia...

How to Secure Parts on The Inside Diameter for Mirror Image Machining

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: F&M Magazine

Modular XYZ Xpansion Pins for Tombstone, Grid Plate and Fixture Plate applications from Mitee-Bite feature a unique, patent-pending design that provides accurate location, repeatability and high holding forces for securing parts on the inside diameter. Designed for quick set-ups on secondary operations and ideal for mirror image machining, material coming off prep stations, water-jets or even applications outside of machining centers, Modular XYZ Xpansion Pins for Tombstone, Grid Plate and Fixture Plate applications from Mitee-Bite feature a unique, patent-pending design that provides accurate location, repeatability and high holding forces for securing parts on the inside diameter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ossipee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Camp Winnemont Mar 23 camp david 2
Stacey Burns murder added to cold case list (May '16) Mar 2 Jamie 36
News Ad targets Romney on abortion, Planned Parenthood (Jul '12) Feb '17 Barbara P Bush 78
News Town doesn't want special election after House ... Jan '17 Patricia Toussaint 1
News State police log, Troop E (Jan '13) Sep '16 justine 3
News Eldridge removed as West Ossipee Fire Chief by ... (Apr '11) Sep '16 fuckface 2
Review: Andrea & Jim Auto Repair (May '09) Sep '16 TOWJAM 10
See all Ossipee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ossipee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Carroll County was issued at March 30 at 3:57PM EDT

Ossipee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ossipee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Ossipee, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,409 • Total comments across all topics: 279,932,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC