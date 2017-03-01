Former major leaguer, governor to be honored in Somersworth
A man who went from the major leagues to the mayor's office to the governor's mansion is finally getting his due in the Hilltop City. Fred Herbert Brown, born in 1879, was a nine-game outfielder for the Boston Beaneaters, and would go on to have a political career that even included time as a U.S. Senator.
Ossipee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ad targets Romney on abortion, Planned Parenthood (Jul '12)
|Feb 26
|Barbara P Bush
|78
|Stacey Burns murder added to cold case list (May '16)
|Feb 16
|doo doo
|34
|Town doesn't want special election after House ...
|Jan '17
|Patricia Toussaint
|1
|State police log, Troop E (Jan '13)
|Sep '16
|justine
|3
|Eldridge removed as West Ossipee Fire Chief by ... (Apr '11)
|Sep '16
|fuckface
|2
|Review: Andrea & Jim Auto Repair (May '09)
|Sep '16
|TOWJAM
|10
|Fat Jimmy Kazoleas (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|trapper
|18
