115 & 117 Bayview AVE
A rare opportunity to own TWO seasonal cottages that have been in the same family for 5 generations. Each detached home has 3 bedrooms and fabulous views of beautiful Frenchman Bay, Acadia, and Cadillac Mountain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican Journal.
Ossipee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Camp Winnemont
|Mar 5
|Kathie Towle Hession
|1
|Stacey Burns murder added to cold case list (May '16)
|Mar 2
|Jamie
|36
|Ad targets Romney on abortion, Planned Parenthood (Jul '12)
|Feb 26
|Barbara P Bush
|78
|Town doesn't want special election after House ...
|Jan '17
|Patricia Toussaint
|1
|State police log, Troop E (Jan '13)
|Sep '16
|justine
|3
|Eldridge removed as West Ossipee Fire Chief by ... (Apr '11)
|Sep '16
|fuckface
|2
|Review: Andrea & Jim Auto Repair (May '09)
|Sep '16
|TOWJAM
|10
