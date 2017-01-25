Region filing period for public office opens
REGION – The filing period for candidates seeking election to local seats opened yesterday, Jan. 25, and will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. The following is a summary of open positions, with the current incumbent indicated. Ossipee has 12 positions on the March 14 ballot.
