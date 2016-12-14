OSSIPEE – Planning Board meetings here have become, at times, so contentious that it is not surprising two members have signed on to a petition bypassing the work of the board. In fact, at their last meeting one member, Roy Barron, got so fed up he said the town is being run by "Massh***s" – a derogatory term often used to describe people who visit or have moved to New Hampshire from Massachusetts.

