Good vibes for all at psychic fair
Vendors, psychic readings, Reiki massages and children's books were among the offerings at a Psychic and Wellness Fair held Sunday at the Loyal Order of Moose, Dover 443 Lodge. “I love the opportunity to come to fairs like this one and connect with people,” said psychic Jennifer Laflin, of Portland, Maine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Ossipee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stacey Burns murder added to cold case list (May '16)
|Dec 12
|Winnie
|28
|State police log, Troop E (Jan '13)
|Sep '16
|justine
|3
|Eldridge removed as West Ossipee Fire Chief by ... (Apr '11)
|Sep '16
|fuckface
|2
|Review: Andrea & Jim Auto Repair (May '09)
|Sep '16
|TOWJAM
|10
|Fat Jimmy Kazoleas (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|trapper
|18
|Happy Birthday JC
|Sep '16
|Mally43
|1
|Lifestar to take over ambulance duties in six t... (Sep '10)
|Jun '16
|DeathStar EMS
|13
Find what you want!
Search Ossipee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC