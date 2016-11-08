My Vote: Climate change, unity issues...

My Vote: Climate change, unity issues helped him decide

Nov 8, 2016

David Dunbar, of Ossipee, held an array of signs as he stood outside of the Ward 1 polling place Tuesday at the East Rochester School in Rochester. Dunbar said he voted for Hillary Clinton for president because he said the presidential election has come down to two things: acting on climate change and the ability to work with different types of people.

