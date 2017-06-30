Woman Found Dead in OshkoshOSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) - A woman has been...
Officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Bowen Street at 4:50 am Wednesday for reports of a body inside the building. Police obtained a search warrant, located the woman's body, and arrested a 38-year-old Oshkosh man on charges of Hiding a Corpse and Bail Jumping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oshkosh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aurora Clinic in Neenah (Oct '07)
|Jun 19
|Dan
|19
|Winnebago Mental Health Institute plagued by ne... (Sep '07)
|May '17
|Jude5575
|55
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Captain Phartington
|41
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
|Frankie hallberg (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oshkosh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC