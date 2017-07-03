New UWGB programs spark entrepreneurs

New UWGB programs spark entrepreneurs UWGB lecturer Ryan Kauth has developed a four-course program that will result in an entrepreneurship certificate. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2tKaeMo It's not surprising that Ryan Kauth, lecturer of entrepreneurship at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and a Green Bay SCORE volunteer, would be one of the driving forces behind a new program that will encourage students to start businesses.

