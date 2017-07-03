New UWGB programs spark entrepreneurs
New UWGB programs spark entrepreneurs UWGB lecturer Ryan Kauth has developed a four-course program that will result in an entrepreneurship certificate. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2tKaeMo It's not surprising that Ryan Kauth, lecturer of entrepreneurship at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and a Green Bay SCORE volunteer, would be one of the driving forces behind a new program that will encourage students to start businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Add your comments below
Oshkosh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aurora Clinic in Neenah (Oct '07)
|Jun 19
|Dan
|19
|Winnebago Mental Health Institute plagued by ne... (Sep '07)
|May '17
|Jude5575
|55
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Captain Phartington
|41
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
|Frankie hallberg (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oshkosh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC