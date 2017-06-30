Eviation plans 2018 first flight for Alice electric business aircraft
Israeli start-up Eviation Aircraft has begun manufacturing the first conforming prototype of its all-electric business and commuter aircraft, and plans to fly the nine-passenger type, dubbed Alice, in late 2018. Headquartered in Kadima-Zoran, the privately-owned company is seeking $40 million through government grants, industrial partnerships and loans to fund the programme through certification and into service.
