Demonstrators Occupy GOP Senators' Offices In National Day Of Protest On Health Care
A progressive coalition organized protests at the home offices of 24 Republican senators Thursday to demand legislators oppose the Senate bill repealing the Affordable Care Act. The events are intended to keep pressure on lawmakers after some have grown increasingly concerned about the bill's effects on their constituents and asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for revisions.
