Arrests Made in Armed Robberies
Police say the first incident happened Saturday at the Marathon Gas station on Main Street while the second took place Monday morning at the Phillips 66 on North Peters Avenue. In the Monday robbery, officers received a report of a white male entering the store, displaying a handgun, and demanding money from the lone clerk on duty.
|Aurora Clinic in Neenah (Oct '07)
|Jun 19
|Dan
|19
|Winnebago Mental Health Institute plagued by ne... (Sep '07)
|May '17
|Jude5575
|55
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Captain Phartington
|41
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
|Frankie hallberg (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
