545-HP Ford 'F-22 Raptor' F-150 Set to Soar

A one-of-a-kind "F-22 Raptor" F-150 Raptor will be auctioned off during the EAA "Gathering of Eagles" convention in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on July 27. "Ford's support of EAA and AirVenture has allowed thousands of young people to discover, enjoy, and pursue aviation," said Dave Chaimson, EAA's VP of marketing and business development, in a statement. "The unique F-22 version of the tremendously popular Ford F-150 Raptor truck will be an enormously popular highlight of the Gathering of Eagles auction, and we're very grateful for Ford's support for our initiatives."

