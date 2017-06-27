[WATCH] Rascal Flatts' Surprise First...

[WATCH] Rascal Flatts' Surprise First Dance Performance

Rascal Flatt's "Bless the Broken Road" was a #1 single, won a GRAMMY for "Best Country Song" and has been heard at basically every wedding since it was released back in 2004. Rascall Flatts had a headlining gig at a music festival in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on Saturday but before taking to the stage they shared the spotlight with a local couple on their biggest day! Sending a lifetime of love and happiness to Brandon and Sara.

