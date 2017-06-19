To Reveal Innovation Award Winner at ...

To Reveal Innovation Award Winner at Oshkosh

The first and only award created to recognize the most significant innovation in general aviation from the preceding year is about to be revealed. Flying magazine Editor-in-Chief Stephen Pope will hand over the inaugural Flying Innovation Award trophy at an evening event on the shores of Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, at the start of EAA AirVenture on July 24. The list of nominees for the prize are the recipients of 2016 Flying Editors' Choice Awards, one of which will be crowned the winner of the overall 2017 Flying Innovation Award, created to honor the hard work of the individuals and teams responsible for bringing exceptional new products and technologies to the general aviation community.

