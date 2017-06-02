This UW-Oshkosh program opens IT classes to students - during high school A program announced Thursday allows students to begin a UWO Information Technology degree in high school Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://oshko.sh/2rKVZG7 Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker gives his remarks supporting the IT initiative. UW System and UW-Oshkosh along with Governor Scott Walker announced a pilot program aimed at high school students to complete year of college while still in high school through CAPP courses while applying it toward an IT degree to meet the need for IT professionals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.