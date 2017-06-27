The Wedding Singers: Rascal Flatts su...

The Wedding Singers: Rascal Flatts surprises Wisconsin couple

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

R ascal Flatts not only played the Country USA festival in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on Saturday, they also did a little moonlighting as wedding singers. Gary LeVox , Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus surprised one lucky couple this weekend by showing up to sing "Bless the Broken Road" at their wedding at Sugar Island Barn in Watertown, Wisconsin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oshkosh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aurora Clinic in Neenah (Oct '07) Jun 19 Dan 19
News Winnebago Mental Health Institute plagued by ne... (Sep '07) May '17 Jude5575 55
News Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10) Feb '17 Brandala182007 3
News Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09) Jan '17 Captain Phartington 41
News Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08) Dec '16 CaliforniaBoy 4
News Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08) Dec '16 JPB 9
Frankie hallberg (Nov '16) Nov '16 Jenifer 1
See all Oshkosh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oshkosh Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Winnebago County was issued at June 27 at 9:54AM CDT

Oshkosh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oshkosh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Oshkosh, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,312 • Total comments across all topics: 282,069,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC