Seed fund raises $11 million to invest in Northeast Wisconsin startups The Winnebago Seed Fund raised $11 million to invest in seed companies in the region and state. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2rNEULt Chet Wesenburg and Eric Hoopman have transformed the 36,000-square-foot Beach building into 22 modern apartments complete with Murphy beds, which fold into the wall, and other trappings not common in many Oshkosh apartments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.