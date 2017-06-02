Seed fund raises $11 million to invest in Northeast Wisconsin startups
Seed fund raises $11 million to invest in Northeast Wisconsin startups The Winnebago Seed Fund raised $11 million to invest in seed companies in the region and state. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2rNEULt Chet Wesenburg and Eric Hoopman have transformed the 36,000-square-foot Beach building into 22 modern apartments complete with Murphy beds, which fold into the wall, and other trappings not common in many Oshkosh apartments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Add your comments below
Oshkosh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winnebago Mental Health Institute plagued by ne... (Sep '07)
|May 12
|Jude5575
|55
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Captain Phartington
|41
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
|Frankie hallberg (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
|Birthday wishes coming in from all over the cou... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|jeanasp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oshkosh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC