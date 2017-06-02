Seed fund raises $11 million to inves...

Seed fund raises $11 million to invest in Northeast Wisconsin startups

Friday Jun 2

Seed fund raises $11 million to invest in Northeast Wisconsin startups The Winnebago Seed Fund raised $11 million to invest in seed companies in the region and state. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2rNEULt Chet Wesenburg and Eric Hoopman have transformed the 36,000-square-foot Beach building into 22 modern apartments complete with Murphy beds, which fold into the wall, and other trappings not common in many Oshkosh apartments.

