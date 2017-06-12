School Threat Lands Oshkosh Man in Jail
An 18-year-old Oshkosh man will spend four months in jail for his role in threatening to shoot up two Oshkosh schools. On January 10, Dylan Bird called in the threat to Oshkosh North and West high schools to get out of school the next day.
