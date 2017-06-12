Oshkosh school threat suspect sentenc...

Oshkosh school threat suspect sentenced to jail

Friday Jun 16

An 18-year-old Oshkosh man has been sentenced to jail time for making threats against Oshkosh high schools and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. In the school threat case, Bird was sentenced to 120 in jail for a charge of Make Terrorist Threats.

Oshkosh, WI

