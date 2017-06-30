Oshkosh firefighters see surge in water rescues
Many people are expected to be out on the water this weekend-- which is why the Oshkosh Fire Department is expressing concern over a sharp rise in the number of water rescue calls, it's responded to over the past month. Starting on Friday the next few days are expected to be extremely busy with boaters and traffic on Lake Winnebago which is why Oshkosh firefighters are concerned--- after already responding to seven calls for help.
