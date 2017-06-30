Oshkosh firefighters see surge in wat...

Oshkosh firefighters see surge in water rescues

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

Many people are expected to be out on the water this weekend-- which is why the Oshkosh Fire Department is expressing concern over a sharp rise in the number of water rescue calls, it's responded to over the past month. Starting on Friday the next few days are expected to be extremely busy with boaters and traffic on Lake Winnebago which is why Oshkosh firefighters are concerned--- after already responding to seven calls for help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oshkosh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aurora Clinic in Neenah (Oct '07) Jun 19 Dan 19
News Winnebago Mental Health Institute plagued by ne... (Sep '07) May '17 Jude5575 55
News Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10) Feb '17 Brandala182007 3
News Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09) Jan '17 Captain Phartington 41
News Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08) Dec '16 CaliforniaBoy 4
News Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08) Dec '16 JPB 9
Frankie hallberg (Nov '16) Nov '16 Jenifer 1
See all Oshkosh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oshkosh Forum Now

Oshkosh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oshkosh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Oshkosh, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,747 • Total comments across all topics: 282,216,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC