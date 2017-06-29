More
This will be a very big weekend for Antigo native Adam Bradley and his family. On Saturday, Bradley will be ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Green Bay in ceremonies at St. Mary Church in Ledgeview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Antigo Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oshkosh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aurora Clinic in Neenah (Oct '07)
|Jun 19
|Dan
|19
|Winnebago Mental Health Institute plagued by ne... (Sep '07)
|May '17
|Jude5575
|55
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Captain Phartington
|41
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
|Frankie hallberg (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oshkosh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC