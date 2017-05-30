Lawmakers propose extra spearing tags to benefit Sturgeon for Tomorrow
The bill would reserve five certificates for sturgeon spearing licenses each year so Sturgeon for Tomorrow could raffle them off in a fundraiser. Sturgeon for Tomorrow works closely with the DNR on habitat, conservation, education and protection of the lake sturgeon population on the Lake Winnebago system and throughout the state.
