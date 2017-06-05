Four Oshkosh teens arrested for steal...

Four Oshkosh teens arrested for stealing car, resisting officers

Monday Jun 5

Oshkosh Police said the teens are a 16-year-old Oshkosh girl and three boys ages 16, 15, and 14. At 8:30 a.m., officers were called to a report of a white Ford Mustang and a black Chevy truck driving recklessly in a parking lot in the 3300 block of W. 20th Avenue. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol set up a perimeter and the four teens were taken into custody.

