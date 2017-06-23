By boat or bike or boot, Oshkosh flocks to Waterfest

By boat, bike or boot leather, Oshkosh music lovers flock to Waterfest Oshkosh attracts boaters, bicyclists, walkers to its Waterfest concert series Thursday nights during the summer at the Leach Amphitheater. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://oshko.sh/2tCvZKy Paul Sanchez and the Rolling Road Show, along with Tin Men kicked off Waterfest Thursday, June 15, 2017, at the Leach Amphitheater in Oshkosh.

