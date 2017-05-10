A new general permit that addresses impacts to wetlands that formed in depressions created as a result of grading and construction activities within uplands has been drafted and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comment on the language. The proposed general permit, once in place, is valid for five years and will allow applicants to apply for coverage under the permit on up to 2 acres of wetland fill if the project meets all eligibility criteria and conditions.

