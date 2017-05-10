The Magician of Mojave

Long before inventing SpaceShipOne and Voyager - the first aircraft to circle the world nonstop and unrefueled - Burt Rutan revolutionized the practice of homebuilding airplanes with a 700-pound, composite oddity built with a set of step-by-step directions as simple as the recipe on a box of cake mix. Rutan introduced the plans for the VariEze [pronounced "very easy"] canard aircraft in 1976; by 1985, he had sold more than 12,000 plan sets for the VariEze and its big brother the Long-EZ.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Air & Space.