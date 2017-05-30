Oshkosh police ID suspect in Dec. 201...

Oshkosh police ID suspect in Dec. 2016 assault Thor is believed to be ...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: NBC26

The Oshkosh Police Department continues the investigation into a battery that occurred on Dec. 11, 2016 at about 1:30 a.m. in the 400 block of W. Lincoln Avenue in Oshkosh. Through the investigation, Oshkosh Police have identified a suspect who battered a 20-year-old Greenville man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC26.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oshkosh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winnebago Mental Health Institute plagued by ne... (Sep '07) May 12 Jude5575 55
News Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10) Feb '17 Brandala182007 3
News Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09) Jan '17 Captain Phartington 41
News Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08) Dec '16 CaliforniaBoy 4
News Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08) Dec '16 JPB 9
Frankie hallberg (Nov '16) Nov '16 Jenifer 1
News Birthday wishes coming in from all over the cou... (Oct '16) Oct '16 jeanasp 2
See all Oshkosh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oshkosh Forum Now

Oshkosh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oshkosh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Oshkosh, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,673 • Total comments across all topics: 281,459,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC