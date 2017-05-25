Man with gun wanted for questioning i...

Man with gun wanted for questioning in Oshkosh

Tuesday May 23

Oshkosh Police are asking the public for information to find a wanted man who might be armed with a handgun. Police also want to question him about a disturbance Monday at Boyd Street and Merritt Avenue where Milan showed he had a handgun.

