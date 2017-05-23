Dispute Puts Bridge Replacement On Hold

Without the bridge, Village Administrator Mitch Foster tells WLUK drivers would have to take a lengthy detour to get from one side, to the other. "Winneconne is a small community, 2,400 people, but we're also the lifeline for pretty much anything west" The bridge is 70-years-old, and plans to replace it have been in the works for eight years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.