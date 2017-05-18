Diaper Theft Suspects in Court

Monday May 15 Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

The two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of diapers from an Oshkosh warehouse were back in a Winnebago County courtroom Monday morning. John Forbes pleaded not guilty to one felony Theft count while Jason Havel failed to reach an agreement with prosecutors at a pre-trial conference on his Theft charge.

