10 years in prison for man who set fire to Oshkosh warehouse
A Neenah man was sentenced to ten years in prison on federal charges for setting an Oshkosh warehouse on fire in 2015. The warehouse was used by 20 facilities, including one owned by Jeremy Neumann.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oshkosh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winnebago Mental Health Institute plagued by ne... (Sep '07)
|May 12
|Jude5575
|55
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Captain Phartington
|41
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
|Frankie hallberg (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
|Birthday wishes coming in from all over the cou... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|jeanasp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oshkosh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC