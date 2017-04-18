Waupaca Man Convicted for School Threats

Waupaca Man Convicted for School Threats

Wednesday Apr 12

An 18-year-old Waupaca man has been convicted for his role in making terrorist threats against two Oshkosh schools. Andrew Monroe pleaded no contest Wednesday to one count of Making Terrorist Threats while a second count was dismissed but can be considered at sentencing.

