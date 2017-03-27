Traffic closures this week: Oshkosh and the Fox Valley
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation northeast region announced on March 29 a series of bridge closures in Winnebago County for Monday, April 3 through Wednesday, April 12. The closures are for routine, annual inspections of lift bridges and some light, spring maintenance. Motorists should note there will be traffic impacts and adjust their route accordingly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Oshkosh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Captain Phartington
|41
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
|Frankie hallberg
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
|Birthday wishes coming in from all over the cou... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|jeanasp
|2
|Oshkosh's African-American Community (Mar '08)
|Sep '16
|know your place
|23
Find what you want!
Search Oshkosh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC