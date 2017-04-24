TLC Needed For Oshkosh Schools
The City of Oshkosh is looking to enhance its public schools' curb appeal, but it says it needs community help. As the parent of an Oshkosh West High School student, Anna Ulman tells WLUK she has noticed the school's exterior needs a little TLC.
