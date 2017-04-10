Project Lifesaver Comes to Oshkosh
Project Lifesaver uses tracking equipment to help law enforcement find individuals who have wandered away home that are suffering from conditions like dementia, Alzheimer's, or autism. When a client is signed up for the program, officers enter that person's information into a database.
