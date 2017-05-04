Ozzy Osbourne and Zakk Wylde Announce 2017 Summer Tour
Known as one of rock's most lethal singer-and-guitarist pairings, the two will hit the road for a series of Ozzy headlining shows in the U.S. this summer and fall, beginning July 14. You can check out all the dates below. Although they've performed together over the years, these shows are the first collaboration for the duo for a full tour since 2006.
