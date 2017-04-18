Oshkosh Police seize $10,000 worth of meth in drug bust new

Police say a 48-year-old Oshkosh woman and a 30-year-old Oshkosh man were arrested during a search of a residence in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street. Police are reminding residents in order to keep neighborhoods safe, any illegal drug activity they see, hear or suspect, should be reported to Oshkosh Police at 236-5700.

