Oshkosh Police seize $10,000 worth of meth in drug bust new
Police say a 48-year-old Oshkosh woman and a 30-year-old Oshkosh man were arrested during a search of a residence in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street. Police are reminding residents in order to keep neighborhoods safe, any illegal drug activity they see, hear or suspect, should be reported to Oshkosh Police at 236-5700.
Oshkosh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Captain Phartington
|41
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
|Frankie hallberg
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
|Birthday wishes coming in from all over the cou... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|jeanasp
|2
|Oshkosh's African-American Community (Mar '08)
|Sep '16
|know your place
|23
