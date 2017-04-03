Oshkosh police seek man in white van ...

Oshkosh police seek man in white van who approached juvenile

A juvenile was walking a dog on E. Murdock Ave near Cliffview Dr when a white van stopped and told the juvenile to get in the van. The van was reported to have driven off on E. Murdock Ave. A photo of the van is pictured in this story.

