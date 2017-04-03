Oshkosh Police cite man for damaging headstones
Oshkosh Police cite a 24-year old man with hit-and-run after they say he caused damage to several gravestones in Riverside Cemetery. The incident happened over the weekend, and just this afternoon, police were able to identify the driver who admitted to his crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oshkosh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Captain Phartington
|41
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
|Frankie hallberg
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
|Birthday wishes coming in from all over the cou... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|jeanasp
|2
|Oshkosh's African-American Community (Mar '08)
|Sep '16
|know your place
|23
Find what you want!
Search Oshkosh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC