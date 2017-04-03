Fox Valley cats spayed and neutered to control population "epidemic"
Nearly 50 cats were being spayed or neutered Sunday at the Animal Hospital of Oshkosh in an effort to control the area's cat population. "Every female cat can get pregnant three times per year and each litter has an average of three to five kittens so they can quickly multiply," said Emily Anderson, executive director of Valley Cats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Oshkosh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Captain Phartington
|41
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
|Frankie hallberg
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
|Birthday wishes coming in from all over the cou... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|jeanasp
|2
|Oshkosh's African-American Community (Mar '08)
|Sep '16
|know your place
|23
Find what you want!
Search Oshkosh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC