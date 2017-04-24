CBP Announces Global Entry Enrollment Event At AirVenture 2017
U.S. Customs and Border Protection , Office of Field Operations announced today that a Global Entry enrollment event will be held once again at this year's EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2017 Air Show. During this enrollment event, CBP will conduct interviews for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants.
