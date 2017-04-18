AirVenture 2017 to Commemorate Doolittle Raid Participants

This summer's AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, will include a special July 26 evening ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the first U.S. raid on the Japanese mainland following the attack on Pearl Harbor. On April 18, 1942, 16 North American B-25 Mitchell bombers lifted off from the carrier USS Hornet and headed west toward the Japanese mainland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Flying.