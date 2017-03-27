Wisconsin Man Who Was Victim of Bruta...

Wisconsin Man Who Was Victim of Brutal Hate Crime Found Stabbed to Death in Apartment: VIDEO

Andrew Nesbitt, a Madison, Wisconsin man who was the victim of a brutal hate crime assault in Oshkosh, Wisconsin in 2011, was found stabbed to death in his apartment early Monday morning, which was his birthday. Madison police arrested 23 year-old Darrick Anderson as a suspect in the murder, but it does not appear that the two men knew each other.

