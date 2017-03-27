Teen Arrested for School Threat

Monday Mar 27

A 14-year-old Oshkosh boy was taken into custody for reportedly making a threat against a local elementary school. Oshkosh Police say the threat against Webster Stanley Elementary School was made Saturday when the boy sent a private electronic message to another citizen, who contacted law enforcement.

