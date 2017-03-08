Scheme Suspect Out On Bond Monday, March 6

A 52-year-old Oshkosh business owner, who allegedly defrauded a Fond du Lac business out of millions of dollars, posted a $1 million cash bond Monday. Fond du Lac County Deputy District Attorney Dennis Krueger says Kienbaum was allegedly involved in a scheme in which scrap automobiles loaded with dirt were brought into Sadoff's for money.

