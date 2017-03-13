Oshkosh, Stoughton to Benefit from DNR Brownfields Awards
Two Wisconsin communities will benefit from Department of Natural Resources brownfields awards to help investigate contamination at two former manufacturing properties, soon to be destined for new life. In Oshkosh, the Housing Authority seeks to convert the former Waite Grass Rug Factory into new housing, parking, daycare and office space.
