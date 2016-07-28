Harrison Ford says he was distracted ...

Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he flew over plane

In this July 28, 2016, file photo, Harrison Ford opens the door on his plane for Jodie Gawthorp, of Westchester, Ill., who was selected to fly with Ford, at the Experimental Aircraft Associations AirVenture air show at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wis. Ford told an air traffic controller he was distracted and concerned about turbulence from another aircraft when he mistakenly landed his small plane on a taxiway at a Southern California airport in Feb. 2017.

