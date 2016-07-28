Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he flew over plane
In this July 28, 2016, file photo, Harrison Ford opens the door on his plane for Jodie Gawthorp, of Westchester, Ill., who was selected to fly with Ford, at the Experimental Aircraft Associations AirVenture air show at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wis. Ford told an air traffic controller he was distracted and concerned about turbulence from another aircraft when he mistakenly landed his small plane on a taxiway at a Southern California airport in Feb. 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Oshkosh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Captain Phartington
|41
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
|Frankie hallberg
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
|Birthday wishes coming in from all over the cou...
|Oct '16
|jeanasp
|2
|Oshkosh's African-American Community (Mar '08)
|Sep '16
|know your place
|23
Find what you want!
Search Oshkosh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC