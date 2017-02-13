Wisconsin lawmakers propose ending da...

Wisconsin lawmakers propose ending daylight saving time

Friday Feb 10

Reps. Samantha Kerkman, of Salem, and Michael Schraa, of Oshkosh, introduced a bill Friday that would eliminate daylight saving time in Wisconsin. The move would mean state residents would no longer have to move their clocks ahead an hour in the spring or back an hour in the fall as the country shifts back to standard time.

