Training For Trouble On The Ice
If you're out on the Lake Winnebago ice near Oshkosh, you may have seen the rescue boat buzzing by. The Oshkosh Fire Department is conducting training sessions this week, and firefighters say those sessions may compliment a busy month of fishing events scheduled on the ice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oshkosh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb 1
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan 30
|Captain Phartington
|41
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
|Frankie hallberg
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
|Chelsea Clinton set to campaign in Eau Claire n...
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oshkosh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC